Recruiting Mailbag: What’s Next For Notre Dame’s 2021 Recruiting Class?
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
BlueandGold.com insider Mike Singer opens up the mailbag and takes Notre Dame recruiting questions from Fighting Irish fans.
Singer gives his thoughts on remaining targets in the 2021 class, gives a way-way-too-early 2022 mock class, the latest on a top 2022 offensive line target and more.
Colzie, Thomas, and TMA and then is the class done? Or do you see them recruiting any other positions besides the guys that would be takes no matter what a la Thornton and Edwards? – rthomas187
Notre Dame has 18 commitments in the 2021 class, although that number could go down to 17 if Mansfield (Texas) Legacy defensive end David Abiara does end up leaving his pledge.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news