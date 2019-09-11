Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer opens up the mailbag and takes Fighting Irish recruiting questions from Notre Dame fans. Singer tackles questions about remaining 2020 spots, the Irish recruiting prospects committed to other schools, what a win over Georgia would mean for recruiting, and much more.

This is a tough question to answer because there are so many good choices! I’m actually going to go with Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle offensive tackle Tosh Baker, who committed to Notre Dame in May. I’ve gotten to know him more in the past few weeks and he’s an outstanding young man. He picked Notre Dame for all of the right reasons and is going to be very easy to root for in South Bend.