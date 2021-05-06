 Notre Dame Football Recruiting Mailbag: Does Jordan Johnson's Transfer Affect 2022 WR Take?
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-06 14:11:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting Mailbag: Does Jordan Johnson’s Transfer Affect 2022 WR Take?

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BlueandGold.com insider Mike Singer opens up the mailbag and takes Notre Dame recruiting questions from Fighting Irish fans.

Singer gives his thoughts on wide receiver and running back recruiting, potential Irish leans being left out of the class and so much more.

Sign up for Blue & Gold's FREE alerts and newsletter

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football wide receiver target CJ Williams
The Fighting Irish would love to add CJ Williams to their recruiting class. (Dakota Lyn)

In the recent past we have seen ND stay away from Florida for the most part, what changed that prompted Kelly to heavily recruit the state in the 2022 cycle? – Lucio 

By my count, Notre Dame has offered 14 prospects who are based in the state of Florida. For comparison’s sake, they extended scholarships to 25 prospects from the state of Texas. So, I wouldn’t say that Notre Dame is heavily recruiting the state in the 2022 cycle.

However, Notre Dame has already offered 22 prospects from Florida in the 2023 recruiting class, although it should be noted that several of those prospects are at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy and might not be born in the state of Florida. I think part of the early emphasis in Florida might be because the defensive staff seems to be more aggressive early in the cycle, as 16 of those 22 recruits play on that side of the ball.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25vdHJlZGFtZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvcmVjcnVpdGluZy1tYWlsYmFnLWRvZXMtam9yZGFuLWpvaG5z b24tcy10cmFuc2Zlci1hZmZlY3QtMjAyMi13ci10YWtlLSIKICB9KTsKICAo ZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1l bnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdO YW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2Fk aW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdh eXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczov L3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUu aW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3Nj cmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJj aC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZub3Ry ZWRhbWUucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZyZWNydWl0aW5nLW1haWxiYWct ZG9lcy1qb3JkYW4tam9obnNvbi1zLXRyYW5zZmVyLWFmZmVjdC0yMDIyLXdy LXRha2UtJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMjgmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAv Pgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK