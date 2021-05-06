Recruiting Mailbag: Does Jordan Johnson’s Transfer Affect 2022 WR Take?
BlueandGold.com insider Mike Singer opens up the mailbag and takes Notre Dame recruiting questions from Fighting Irish fans.
Singer gives his thoughts on wide receiver and running back recruiting, potential Irish leans being left out of the class and so much more.
In the recent past we have seen ND stay away from Florida for the most part, what changed that prompted Kelly to heavily recruit the state in the 2022 cycle? – Lucio
By my count, Notre Dame has offered 14 prospects who are based in the state of Florida. For comparison’s sake, they extended scholarships to 25 prospects from the state of Texas. So, I wouldn’t say that Notre Dame is heavily recruiting the state in the 2022 cycle.
However, Notre Dame has already offered 22 prospects from Florida in the 2023 recruiting class, although it should be noted that several of those prospects are at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy and might not be born in the state of Florida. I think part of the early emphasis in Florida might be because the defensive staff seems to be more aggressive early in the cycle, as 16 of those 22 recruits play on that side of the ball.
