News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-19 08:55:26 -0600') }} football Edit

Recruiting Mailbag: Can Tyler Buchner Start As A True Freshman?

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer opens up the mailbag and takes Notre Dame recruiting questions from Fighting Irish fans.

Singer gives his thoughts on how Notre Dame's recruiting efforts differ from other programs, who could commit if they got an offer from the Irish and answering a tough question about 2021 Irish quarterback pledge Tyler Buchner.

RELATED -> Recruiting Mailbag: What Is Notre Dame's Plan At Running Back?

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Notre Dame quarterback commit Tyler Buchner accounted for 81 touchdowns as a junior.
Notre Dame quarterback commit Tyler Buchner accounted for 81 touchdowns as a junior. (Megan Quiggle)

How does ND’s recruiting efforts compare to the top tier programs? Specifically, what do they comparatively do well, what do they do that’s unique, and what are the areas for improvement? — csryan

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}