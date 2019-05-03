While Rivals.com has not started ranking prospects in the class of 2021 yet, it's clear who some of the top recruits are.

For example, Virginia Beach (Va.) Princess Anne cornerback Tony Grimes holds over two dozen offers, including several powerhouse programs, and has established himself as an elite national prospect on the camp circuit.

"The process is going great," Grimes said about his recruitment. "I just have to remain humble and take it one step at a time. I think it's big right now, but once I hit my junior year, it's going to get crazy."

Grimes listed Clemson, Alabama, Texas A&M, Texas, TCU, Ohio State, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Maryland, and Penn State as some of the schools he's communicating with frequently.

Another coaching staff Grimes is talking with is Notre Dame, a school that offered him in January. When he landed the offer from the Fighting Irish., he was pumped up.