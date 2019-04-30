Alexandria (Va.) Episcopal defensive back Elijah Gaines hopes to his the road this summer to take visits. A lot prospects take spring/summer official visits now, but Gaines wants to wait to use his.

"I'm going to try to get out to Notre Dame in the summer. I'm mostly doing my officials in the fall," the 6-foot-2, 190-pound prospect said.

Gaines also plans to visit UNC in May and is looking to visit Michigan on June 14.

This past Friday, Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea stopped in at Episcopal to inquire about its prospects. Gaines bumped into Lea and they were able to greet each other. The Fighting Irish offered Gaines in February.