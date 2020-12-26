Signing a full 11-man unit at each position on one side of the football seldom occurs. Yet Notre Dame achieved this on both offense and defense during the 2021 recruiting cycle, and added a kicker to boot (no pun intended).

Last year’s effort on offense measured up as the best on paper in the Brian Kelly era, and the huge impact of tight end Michael Mayer and complementary role of running back Chris Tyree were vital during Notre Dame’s second advancement to the College Football Playoff in three years.

Down the road, this 2021 haul one could even be better collectively in our grading system.

A — College Football Playoff Contention

B — Top-10 Viability

C — Top-25 Viability

D — Trying To Be Bowl Eligible