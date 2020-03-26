During Notre Dame’s train wreck 4-8 season in 2016, there was equal consternation about the recruiting class during that cycle falling apart.

Indeed, six different players who had originally committed to the Fighting Irish opted to sign with other schools: defensive linemen Robert Beal (Georgia) and Donovan Jeter (Michigan), linebacker Pete Werner (Ohio State), defensive backs Elijah Hicks (Cal) and Paulson Adebo (Stanford), and wide receiver Jordan Pouncey (Texas).