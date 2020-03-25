Few freshman classes at Notre Dame had a rougher indoctrination into college football than the group that enrolled in 2016.

That season the Fighting Irish plummeted to a 4-8 record after finishing 10-3 the year prior, and seventh-year head coach Brian Kelly’s future appeared to be in limbo for a while.

That’s what makes the contributions to a 33-6 mark over the past three years more powerful by the class that signed in 2016, with six prime figures still returning for a fifth season in 2020.

When breaking it down by impact, overall balance and depth — benchmarks of a top recruiting class — one could make an argument that this has been Kelly’s best overall group signed, even if it wasn’t on paper back in February 2016.



