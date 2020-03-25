News More News
Recruiting Analysis: Notre Dame’s 2016 Class

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

Few freshman classes at Notre Dame had a rougher indoctrination into college football than the group that enrolled in 2016.

That season the Fighting Irish plummeted to a 4-8 record after finishing 10-3 the year prior, and seventh-year head coach Brian Kelly’s future appeared to be in limbo for a while.

That’s what makes the contributions to a 33-6 mark over the past three years more powerful by the class that signed in 2016, with six prime figures still returning for a fifth season in 2020.

When breaking it down by impact, overall balance and depth — benchmarks of a top recruiting class — one could make an argument that this has been Kelly’s best overall group signed, even if it wasn’t on paper back in February 2016.


Notre Dame fifth-year senior offensive linemen Tommy Kraemer and Liam Eichenberg prior to a practice
Right guard Tommy Kraemer (left) and left tackle Liam Eichenberg (center) are among six fifth-year seniors who could have major roles in 2020. (Mike Miller)

The 2016 Recruiting Class

Players Originally Signed: 23

Class Rankings: No. 12 (Rivals), No. 15 (247Sports) and No. 16 (ESPN)

Record at Notre Dame from 2016-19: 37-14 (.726), 2-1 in bowls

Final Associated Press Rankings: No. 11 (2017), No. 5 (2018) and No. 12 (2019)

Note: Four of the 23 would transfer, while two others became graduate transfers


