Recounting every Notre Dame QB's starting debut dating back to 1975

Jack Coan (17) unloads the ball under pressure during his first start for Notre Dame, a 41-38 OT victory last season at Florida State.
Jack Coan (17) unloads the ball under pressure during his first start for Notre Dame, a 41-38 OT victory last season at Florida State. (Melina Myers, USA TODAY Sports Network)
Eric Hansen • InsideNDSports
Publisher
@EHansenND

Since eventual Heisman Trophy winner Paul Horning made his first start at QB for Notre Dame against SMU in 1955, Irish QBs are 42-16 in the starting debuts. Dating back to Dayne Crist in 2010, Irish QBs have won eight straight games in their initial starts.

Sophomore Tyler Buchner tries to make it nine straight Saturday night, when the fifth-ranked Irish open the season at No. 2 Ohio State.

Here's how Notre Dame's quarterbacks since 1975 have fared in their first collegiate starts (pass-efficiency rating in parentheses):

• Jack Coan, grad senior: Sept. 5, 2021

The Bottom Line: No. 9 Notre Dame 41, Florida State 38 (OT)

Stats: 26-35-1, 366 yards, 4 TDs (194.1); Minus-3 yards on 14 carres

• Ian Book, sophomore: Oct. 7, 2017

The Bottom Line: No. 21 Notre Dame 33, North Carolina 10

Stats: 17-31-2, 146 yards, 1 TD (92.14); 45 yards on 12 carries

• Brandon Wimbush, junior: Sept. 2, 2017

The Bottom Line: No. 24 Notre Dame 49, Temple 16

Stats: 17-30-1, 184 yards, 2 TDs (123.52); 106 yards on 12 carries, 1 TD

• DeShone Kizer, sophomore: Sept. 19, 2015

The Bottom Line: No. 8 Notre Dame 30, No. 14 Georgia Tech 22

Stats: 21-30-1, 242 yards, 1 TD (141.81); 6 yards on 5 carries

• Malik Zaire, sophomore; Dec. 30, 2014

The Bottom Line: Notre Dame 31, No. 22 LSU 28

Stats: 12-15-0, 96 yards, 1 TD (155.76); 96 yards on 22 carries, 1 TD

• Everett Golson, sophomore; Sept. 1, 2012

The Bottom Line: Notre Dame 50, Navy 10

Stats: 12-18-1, 144 yards, 1 TD (141.09); Minus-8 yards on 1 carry

• Tommy Rees, freshman; Nov. 13, 2010

The Bottom Line: Notre Dame 28, No. 15 Utah 3

Stats: 13-20-0, 129 yards, 3 TDs (168.68); Minus-7 yards on 2 carries

• Dayne Crist, junior; Sept. 4, 2010

The Bottom Line: Notre Dame 23, Purdue 12

Stats: 19-26-0, 205 yards (152.00), 1 TD; 6 yards on 9 carries

• Evan Sharpley, junior; Oct. 20, 2007

The Bottom Line: No. 13 USC 38, Notre Dame 0

Stats: 17-33-1, 117 yards, 0 TDs (75.24); Minus-31 yards on 8 carries

• Jimmy Clausen, freshman; Sept. 8, 2007

The Bottom Line: No. 14 Penn State 31, Notre Dame 10

Stats: 17-32-1, 144 yards, 0 TDs (84.68); Minus-25 yards on 10 carries

* Demetrius Jones, sophomore; Sept. 1, 2007

The Bottom Line: Georgia Tech 33, Notre Dame 3

Stats: 1-3-0, 4 yards, 0 TDs (44.53); 29 yards on 12 carries

Note: This ended up being Jones' only playing time at ND *

*Brady Quinn, freshman; Sept. 27, 2003

The Bottom Line: No. 22 Purdue 23, Notre Dame 10

Stats: 29-59-4, 297 yards, 1 TD (83.49); 25 yards on 8 carries

* Pat Dillingham, sophomore; Oct. 5, 2002

The Bottom Line: No. 9 Notre Dame 31, Stanford 7

Stats: 14-27-1, 129 yards, 0 TDs (84.58); Minus-20 yards on 2 carries

* Carlyle Holiday, sophomore; Sept. 29, 2001

The Bottom Line: Texas A&M 24, Notre Dame 3

Stats: 6-13-2, 73 yards, 0 TDs (62.55); 23 yards on 12 carries

* Matt LoVecchio, freshman; Oct. 7, 2000

The Bottom Line: No. 25 Notre Dame 20, Stanford 14

Stats: 10-18-0, 100 yards, 2 TDs (138.89); 36 yards on 13 carries

* Gary Godsey, junior; Sept. 16, 2000

The Bottom Line: No. 21 Notre Dame 23, No. 13 Purdue 21

Stats: 14-25-1, 154 yards, 0 TDs (99.74); 3 yards on 7 carries, 1 TD

* Arnaz Battle, junior; Sept. 2, 2000

The Bottom Line: Notre Dame 24, No. 23 Texas A&M 10

Stats: 10-16-0, 133 yards, 2 TDs (173.57); 50 yards on 12 carries

* Eric Chappell, senior; Nov. 28, 1998

The Bottom Line: USC 10, No. 9 Notre Dame 0

Stats: 0-3-2, 0 yards, 0 TDs (minus-133.33); 33 yards on 7 carries

* Jarious Jackson, senior; Sept. 5, 1998

The Bottom Line: No. 22 Notre Dame 36, No. 5 Michigan 20

Stats: 4-10-1, 96 yards, 2 TDs (166.64); 62 yards on 16 carries

* Tom Krug, junior; Nov. 18, 1995

The Bottom Line: No. 8 Notre Dame 44, Air Force 14

Stats: 8-13-1, 96 yards, 0 TDs (108.18); 13 yards on 3 carries

* Ron Powlus, sophomore; Sept. 3, 1994

The Bottom Line: No. 3 Notre Dame 42, Northwestern 15

Stats: 18-24-0, 291 yards, 4 TDs (231.55); 6 yards on 2 carries

* Kevin McDougal, senior; Sept. 4, 1993

The Bottom Line: No. 7 Notre Dame 27, Northwestern 12

Stats: 6-8-0, 135 yards, 0 TDs (216.75); minus-16 yards on 5 carries

* Paul Failla, freshman; Sept. 28, 1991

The Bottom Line: No. 8 Notre Dame 45, Purdue 20

Stats: 1-1-0, 10 yards (184.00); 11 yards on 2 carries.

Note: Rick Mirer replaced Failla beginning with the second series.

* Rick Mirer, sophomore; Sept. 15, 1990

The Bottom Line: No. 1 Notre Dame 28, No. 4 Michigan 24

Stats: 14-23-1, 165 yards, 1 TD (126.78); 12 yards on 10 carries, 1 TD

* Kent Graham, freshman; Nov. 7, 1987

The Bottom Line: No. 9 Notre Dame 32, Boston College 25

Stats: 6-8-1, 111 yards, 0 TDs (166.55); 7 yards on 3 carries

* Tony Rice, sophomore; Oct. 17, 1987

The Bottom Line: No. 11 Notre Dame 35, Air Force 14

Stats: 1-5-1, 10 yards, 0 TDs (minus-3.20); 70 yards on 9 carries, 2 TDs

* Terry Andrysiak, sophomore; Nov. 9, 1985

The Bottom Line: Notre Dame 37, Mississippi 14

Stats: 11-15-1, 137 yards, 1 TD (158.72); minus-7 yards on 2 carries

* Scott Grooms, senior; Oct. 13, 1984

The Bottom Line: Air Force 21, Notre Dame 7

Stats: 12-35-1, 117 yards, 1 TD (66.08); minus-9 yards on 12 carries

* Steve Beuerlein, freshman; Oct. 1, 1983

The Bottom Line: Notre Dame 27, Colorado 3

Stats: 8-12-0, 133 yards, 0 TDs (159.77); no rushing attempts

* Jim O'Hara, senior; Nov. 20, 1982

The Bottom Line: Air Force 30, No. 18 Notre Dame 17

Stats: 14-23-0, 216 yards, 2 TDs (168.45); minus-21 yards on 3 carries

* Blair Kiel, freshman; Oct. 11, 1980

The Bottom Line: No. 7 Notre Dame 32, No. 13 Miami (Fla.) 14

Stats: 4-17-0, 35 yards, 0 TDs (40.82); 28 yards on 11 carries, 1 TD

* Tim Koegel, sophomore; Sept. 22, 1979

The Bottom Line: No. 17 Purdue 28, No. 5 Notre Dame 22

Stats: 6-18-1, 81 yards, 1 TD (78.36); 0 yards on 4 carries

* Rusty Lisch, sophomore; Nov. 20, 1976

The Bottom Line: No. 3 Notre Dame 40, Miami (Fla.) 27

Stats: 5-11-0, 102 yards, 1 TD (153.35); 9 yards on 15 carries, 3 TDs

* Joe Montana, sophomore; Oct. 4, 1975

The Bottom Line: Michigan State 10, No. 8 Notre Dame 3

Stats: 2-5-1, 19 yards, 0 TDs (31.92); no rushing attempts

* Rick Slager, senior; Sept. 15, 1975

The Bottom Line: No. 9 Notre Dame 17, Boston College 3

Stats: 7-12-0, 72 yards, 0 TDs (108.73); no rushing attempts

---------------------------------------------------------------

