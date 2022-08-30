Since eventual Heisman Trophy winner Paul Horning made his first start at QB for Notre Dame against SMU in 1955, Irish QBs are 42-16 in the starting debuts. Dating back to Dayne Crist in 2010, Irish QBs have won eight straight games in their initial starts.

Sophomore Tyler Buchner tries to make it nine straight Saturday night, when the fifth-ranked Irish open the season at No. 2 Ohio State.

Here's how Notre Dame's quarterbacks since 1975 have fared in their first collegiate starts (pass-efficiency rating in parentheses):

• Jack Coan, grad senior: Sept. 5, 2021

The Bottom Line: No. 9 Notre Dame 41, Florida State 38 (OT)

Stats: 26-35-1, 366 yards, 4 TDs (194.1); Minus-3 yards on 14 carres

• Ian Book, sophomore: Oct. 7, 2017

The Bottom Line: No. 21 Notre Dame 33, North Carolina 10

Stats: 17-31-2, 146 yards, 1 TD (92.14); 45 yards on 12 carries

• Brandon Wimbush, junior: Sept. 2, 2017

The Bottom Line: No. 24 Notre Dame 49, Temple 16

Stats: 17-30-1, 184 yards, 2 TDs (123.52); 106 yards on 12 carries, 1 TD