News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-05 17:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Recent 2021 DB Offer Coffey Looking To Visit Notre Dame

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Analyst

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Zei5seoviadlfol1ds06
Texas safety JD Coffey recently added a Notre Dame offer. (EJ Holland)

Notre Dame recently put an offer on the table for JD Coffey.

Now that he holds a scholarship from the Fighting Irish, the fast-rising 2021 safety from Kennedale (Texas) is looking to make his way to South Bend for a summer visit.

“I’m most definitely looking to make a visit to Notre Dame,” Coffey said. “I’m going to try to make it down there at some point this summer. I just want to see the campus and get a feel for Notre Dame.”

Tjmmiahnmobpbjee8lug
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}