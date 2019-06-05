Recent 2021 DB Offer Coffey Looking To Visit Notre Dame
Notre Dame recently put an offer on the table for JD Coffey.
Now that he holds a scholarship from the Fighting Irish, the fast-rising 2021 safety from Kennedale (Texas) is looking to make his way to South Bend for a summer visit.
“I’m most definitely looking to make a visit to Notre Dame,” Coffey said. “I’m going to try to make it down there at some point this summer. I just want to see the campus and get a feel for Notre Dame.”
