The Notre Dame baseball team went through a significant change this offseason when head coach Mik Aoki was let go after nine seasons. His replacement is Link Jarrett, formerly the head coach of UNC Greensboro, a two-time Southern Conference Coach of the Year and a 2010 winner of the SEC assistant coach of the year award from his time with Auburn. This change in leadership brings optimism on its own merit, but so should the fact that Fighting Irish return an experienced roster. The team returns a ton of starting experience both in the field and on the mound, but the stars of the team are expected to be two juniors: third baseman Niko Kovadas and relief pitcher Joe Boyle.

Congrats to @nikkavadas22 and @joeboylejoe1314 for being named Third Team Preseason All-Americans by @BaseballAmerica!



The Irish were just one of two ACC schools to have multiple players selected!



📰 https://t.co/PSMZBTMJ0T#GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/NByW3NKl41 — Notre Dame Baseball (@NDBaseball) January 27, 2020

Both were recently named Third Team Preseason All-Americans by Baseball America, with Notre Dame being one of just two schools in the ACC to have multiple players make a team. While this may seem as if it's an unlikely honor for a team that in 2019 finished 13-17 in the ACC and 24-30 overall, Kovadas and Boyle are more than deserving.

Niko Kovadas

Kovadas, from Penn High School in Mishawaka, Ind., is a two-year contributor for the Fighting Irish. A left-handed bat in the lineup, he has already started 92 games in his Notre Dame career, including all 54 as a sophomore. He's built differently than the typical collegiate baseball player, standing at 6-0 and weighing 240 pounds.

Niko Kovadas (@NDBaseball)

As a freshman, Kovadas hit .299, which was the third-best on a team behind Matt Vierling and Nick Podkul, two players taken in the top seven rounds of the 2018 MLB Draft. The following season, he had the second-best average on the team, albeit by hitting .274. Where his numbers really took off was in terms of home runs, with Kovadas going from five as a freshman to a team-leading 12 as a sophomore. He also led the team in doubles with 13. While playing with the Harwich Mariners in the prestigious Cape Cod Baseball League over the summer, Kovadas continued to show off his power, hitting nine home runs in 40 games against even better competition. “A violent aggressive stroke, leveraged to the gills. Kavadas specializes in hard-hit fly balls," wrote a talent evaluator for Prospects Live. "It’s leverage and strength raw power over bat speed. Finished the season tied for the CCBL home run lead with T.J. Collett of Kentucky.” His average did dip once again, hitting .252 in the regular season. He was named to the Cape Cod All-Star game, participated in the home run derby and earned a spot on the all-league team at the end of the season as a designated hitter.

Joe Boyle