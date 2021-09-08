Ready for launch: Toledo Rockets trending upward going into Notre Dame game

Maybe 2020 and the first game of 2021 were signs Toledo has rounded a corner going into head coach Jason Candle’s sixth season.

The Rockets finished 4-2 last year. The two losses came by a combined six points to Western Michigan and Ball State, the only two teams that finished ahead of them in the Mid-American West Division. Prior to the start of the 2021 season, Toledo was picked to finish second in the West behind Ball State by the media.

Perhaps the gap between those two teams isn’t as close as the 27-24 final score from last fall would suggest. Ball State took a commanding 27-9 lead over Toledo early in the fourth quarter. The Rockets battled back, though, with a pair of touchdown receptions from wide receiver Bryce Mitchell, who’s entering his senior season.