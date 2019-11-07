Chicago Brother Rice class of 2021 running back Willie Shaw visited Notre Dame for its thrilling victory against Virginia Tech, and the 5-foot-11, 180-pound recruit had an all-around enjoyable experience. "Overall, the visit was great," Shaw said. "The Notre Dame fans showed much love to me and the other recruits. Everything was smooth sailing." Shaw had got to spend time with Notre Dame running backs coach Lance Taylor before the game, which was a big highlight of his time in South Bend.

Class of 2021 running back Willie Shaw enjoyed his Notre Dame visit and talking with the Irish coaches. (Orange and Blue News)

"He was basically just saying that they like what they see on film, and they hope to see me in the near future," Shaw said. "He also gave me a few tips about playing and wished me luck in the playoffs.

"Getting to talk to and know Coach Taylor gave me a lot of insight on who he is as a man and a coach. I could tell he cares about his players and wants what is best for the team to succeed." Shaw got to tour Notre Dame and was impressed with what he saw. "I like how Notre Dame has that old-fashioned look on the outside of their facilities, but on the inside, it’s up to date with the best equipment in the nation," he said.