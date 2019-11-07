RB Willie Shaw Thinks Highly Of Notre Dame Following Visit
Chicago Brother Rice class of 2021 running back Willie Shaw visited Notre Dame for its thrilling victory against Virginia Tech, and the 5-foot-11, 180-pound recruit had an all-around enjoyable experience.
"Overall, the visit was great," Shaw said. "The Notre Dame fans showed much love to me and the other recruits. Everything was smooth sailing."
Shaw had got to spend time with Notre Dame running backs coach Lance Taylor before the game, which was a big highlight of his time in South Bend.
"He was basically just saying that they like what they see on film, and they hope to see me in the near future," Shaw said. "He also gave me a few tips about playing and wished me luck in the playoffs.
"Getting to talk to and know Coach Taylor gave me a lot of insight on who he is as a man and a coach. I could tell he cares about his players and wants what is best for the team to succeed."
Shaw got to tour Notre Dame and was impressed with what he saw.
"I like how Notre Dame has that old-fashioned look on the outside of their facilities, but on the inside, it’s up to date with the best equipment in the nation," he said.
The three-star recruit holds offers from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and Virginia. The Irish are showing interest, and an offer from Notre Dame would be big for Shaw.
"I really enjoyed the visit, and Notre Dame is high on my list," he said. "Not only is it close to home so family would be able to see me and I could go back to them if I need anything, but the feel of South Bend is also great."
Brother Rice H.S. is 6-4 on the season and is in the thick of a playoff run after winning its first round matchup Nov. 1.
