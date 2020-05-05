Notre Dame offered Shipley a scholarship last May, and running backs coach Lance Taylor and Co. made the 5-11, 200-pounder a major priority in the 2021 class. But Clemson offered a couple of months later, and they shot up to the top of his list.

Shipley visited Notre Dame last October for the Irish’s triumph against USC and described his experience as “crazy good” in South Bend. That would be the only time he spent at Notre Dame, though. He planned to make a return visit for March 20-22, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It came down to Clemson and Notre Dame for the four-star prospect, and although the Irish staff made a tremendous push in his recruitment, the allure of Clemson and staying closer to home put the Tigers over the top in his recruitment.

“Notre Dame did an absolutely incredible job,” Shipley told Rivals.com’s Adam Friedman in a story about his commitment. “Coach Taylor, Coach [Brian] Kelly, and Coach [Tommy] Rees, the push that they made really over the last month made it very, very close at one point. Looking back and putting this in God’s hands, he showed me what I needed to see. Clemson, in my mind, is no question the place that I need to be at.