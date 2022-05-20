RB Sedrick Irvin Jr. decommits from Notre Dame, reopens recruitment

Four-star running back Sedrick Irvin Jr. exited Notre Dame’s 2023 recruiting class on Friday and reopened his recruitment, none of which comes as a surprise. The Irish are looking to land two running backs in the class, and are favored to securte a verbal commitment from four-star prospect Jayden Limar of Lake Stevens, Wash., when he makes his announcement next Thursday. Limar is also scheduled to take an official visit to ND the weekend of June 10-12. His decision announcement is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT. Arizona, Michigan and Oregon are his other finalists. Irvin, committed to the Irish since Sept. 22, was also expected in for an official visit that same weekend. That won’t happen now. The math simply wasn’t working in Irvin’s favor.

Irish running backs coach Deland McCullough continued to push for four-star target Jeremiyah Love from St. Louis, and then the Irish suddenly became a player for the nation’s No. 2 running back, Richard Young, of Lehigh Acres, Fla. Young scheduled an official visit to Notre Dame June 13-15, but the Irish have plenty of work ahead of them to be considered a strong contender to ultimately sign him. Getting the visit alone, however, represented remarkable progress. Love has an official visit to Michigan scheduled for June 10-12 and is working to set up an official visit to Notre Dame. The Irish will head into the 2022 season with five running backs, none of whom have expiring eligibility. Junior Chris Tyree is joined by sophomore Logan Diggs and Audric Estime, and freshmen Jadarian Price and Gi’Bran Payne. Diggs suffered a left shoulder injury in the April 23 Blue-Gold Game and underwent surgery shortly thereafter for a torn labrum. The most-optimsitic timeline would have him returning around the time of ND's Sept. 3 season opener at Ohio State.

