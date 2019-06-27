During the spring, Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale running back Chris Tyree set an official visit to see Notre Dame on June 21, and the Rivals100 playmaker committed to the Irish in May. But Tyree kept his official visit date locked in and was back on campus this past weekend.

Blue & Gold Illustrated caught up with Richard Tyree, Chris' father, to see how their time was in South Bend for their latest visit.

"It went great," the elder Tyree said. "Of course, this was an official so there was a little bit more activity, visiting coach's house and things like that. On this trip, we got to spend more quality time with the coaches. Chris was of course the only running back there, so he kind of hogged Coach [Lance] Taylor this time.

"This was actually the first time I got to meet Coach Taylor in person. We got to spend good time face to face. He learned more about our personalities, and we learned more about his personality -- things like that. It was getting to know him personally in his office or at dinner -- just got to spend more time with him that way."