BOX SCORE No. 2-ranked Notre Dame (8-0) continued its quest toward the College Football Playoff with a 45-31 victory at Boston College (5-4) on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium. One week after the emotion-laden double-overtime triumph against Clemson, Notre Dame's offense continued its onslaught, highlighted by the passing, running and constant improvisation by quarterback Ian Book. The fifth-year senior completed 20 of 27 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns — all to classmate Ben Skowronek —and added 85 yards rushing on 10 carries with another score. The Irish could have added a seventh touchdown but took two knees at the Boston College four-yard line to run out the clock.



The Eagles provided some early tense moments while taking a 13-10 lead, but the Irish defense took control enough in the middle portion of the game (see Stat Of The Game) to keep the Eagles at bay. Former Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec completed 18 of his 40 passes for 272 yards, two scores and an interception. Boston College was not able to provide much support with the run, finishing with 85 yards on the ground — right at Notre Dame's average on run defense that ranks among the country's top 5.

TOP 3 STORYLINES

• Despite losing two turnovers in their own territory in the first half, Notre Dame raced to a 31-16 lead at the intermission on a dominant first-half performance by Book. He accounted for 280 yards (213 passing, 67 rushing) of the 327 first-half yards by the Irish, repeatedly frustrating the Eagles with his scrambling skills and improvisation. • Boston College took the second-half kickoff and drove to Notre Dame's nine-yard line, where it faced a fourth-and-one but failed to pick up the first down on a run to the right side. That was the Eagles' last chance to keep the game within one score in the second half. Boston College's final touchdown came with 4:09 remaining. • Notre Dame entered the game having committed only five turnovers in the first seven games but had three against the Eagles, two on the Irish side of the field. However, Boston College was able to manufacture only three points from them.

TURNING POINT

After taking a 13-10 lead, Boston College remained aggressive by trying an on-side kick that it recovered — but it was overruled because of an illegal block by the Eagles during the play. After the re-kick, Boston College nearly sacked Book on 2nd-and-10 for what could have been a 10-to-15 yard loss before he evaded it and threw the ball away. On the next play, third-and-10 from midfield, Book fired a 48-yard strike to senior slot Avery Davis, and a play later junior running back C'Bo Flemister scored from two yards out with 10:24 left until halftime. That gave the Irish the lead for good just when it seemed the Eagles could continue their momentum

STAT OF THE GAME

A 28-3 run by Notre Dame from the 10:24 mark of the second quarter to 6:34 into the third quarter sealed the outcome. That period of 18:50 took the Fighting Irish from a 13-10 deficit to a 38-16 advantage.

GAME BALL

Book would be the sensible choice while driving the Boston College defense batty with his ability to extend plays and avoid sacks, but for the sake of spreading the wealth, fifth-year senior Skowronek's three scoring receptions — two of them on well-timed jump balls in the end zone while covered well — gets the nod. Skowronek did lose a fumble in the second half on a 26-yard reception for a first down..

HISTORICAL FOOTNOTES