BOX SCORE In what was projected to be a shootout between two prolific offenses, it was No. 2-ranked Notre Dame's (9-0) defense that stole the show in the 31-17 victory at No. 19 North Carolina (6-3).

The Tar Heels entered the game 10th in the country in scoring with 43.1 points per game, and 48.0 in the last six. It appeared they would easily reach those marks the opening two series, reaching the end zone both times while taking 7-0 and 14-7 leads. Over the final 48 minutes, though, the Fighting Irish defense permitted only three points — and almost all without sophomore All-America candidate Kyle Hamilton at safety because of a targeting infraction. Meanwhile, the offense played efficiently enough, including no turnovers, to help the Fighting Irish record their national leading 15th straight conquest. After a 17-17 tie at halftime, the Notre Dame offense wore down the Tar Heels with 97- and 89-yard touchdown drives in the third and fourth quarters. Offensively, fifth-year senior quarterback Ian Book completed 23 of 33 passes for 279 yards and a score, sophomore Kyren Williams carried 23 times for 124 yards and two touchdowns, plus a third on a pass, and fifth-year senior Javon McKinley paced the receiving corps with six catches for 135 yards, while freshman tight end Michael Mayer made four grabs for 54 yards.

TOP 3 STORYLINES

• North Carolina scored touchdowns on its first two possessions while piling up 147 yards total offense. Thereafter over the final nine series it managed one field goal and 151 yards (and a measly 78 in the second half). • With the score tied at 14 and North Carolina facing third-and-20 from its 19-yard line, a short pass completion turned into a first down when Hamilton was called for a targeting penalty on receiver Josh Downs. There was 3:02 remaining until halftime at that point, and that infraction set up North Carolina's final tally with a Grayson Atkins field goal that gave the Tar Heels a temporary 17-14 advantage. Notre Dame then knotted it at halftime with a 32-yard field goal by Jonathan Doerer as time elapsed. • A huge mental mistake by North Carolina (see Turning Point below) with the score still tied at 17 kept alive what proved to be Notre Dame's game-winning 97-yard touchdown drive during the third quarter that took 5:22 off the clock.

TURNING POINT

After forcing North Carolina to punt on the opening series of the second half, Notre Dame took possession at its three-yard line and lined up as if it was going for it on fourth-and-one from its 24. It baited the Tar Heels into an offside penalty that helped set up fifth-year senior receiver Ben Skowronek’s end-around 13-yard run at the 7:05 mark and a 24-17 lead. During that march, the Irish also converted third-and-10 from midfield with a 15-yard toss from Book to Mayer, who has a habit of repeatedly coming up with clutch chain-moving grabs.

STAT OF THE GAME

There are many to choose from, notably limiting the Tar Heels to 26 points under their average (43.1 entering the contest) and about 265 yards less in total offense (298) than what it had typically produced. This included just 78 total yards in the second half — and going 0 of 6 on third down. Particularly impressive was limiting the dynamic Tar Heels' running back duo of Michael Carter (57 yards on eight carries) and Javonte Williams (28 yards on 11 carries) to 85 yards. Both had entered the contest averaging more than 100 yards rushing and 7.0 yards per attempt. The inability to establish the run bogged down North Carolina's attack. Both teams were producing 233.5 yards per game on the ground, but Notre Dame once again dominated the line of scrimmage with a 199-87 rushing advantage.

GAME BALL

Defensive coordinator Clark Lea and his troops were magnificent at adjusting after the first two series, regularly sending the linebackers, senior Drew White and sophomore Marist Liufau, to disrupt quarterback Sam Howell, who was sacked six times, two of them by fifth-year senior end Ade Ogundeji, who also set the edge well versus the run. A remarkable team defensive effort, with Lea needing to split the ball about 25 different ways to all who played on that side of the ball.



HISTORICAL FOOTNOTES