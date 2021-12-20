Quick-hitters: Tommy Rees on QBs, Oklahoma State, replacing Kyren Williams

Fiesta Bowl prep is in full gear in South Bend. No. 5 Notre Dame (11-1) is 11 days away from its Jan. 1 meeting with No. 9 Oklahoma State (11-2) in Glendale, Ariz. The coaching transition craziness from Brian Kelly to Marcus Freeman has calmed down. Signing day has passed. Following Monday afternoon’s practice, the Irish have two more full days on campus before breaking for Christmas on Dec. 23. They will fly to Phoenix on the 26th. Monday was also media day for some offensive players and coaches, including coordinator Tommy Rees. Here are some topics he addressed in his post-practice meeting with reporters.

On offensive changes without running back Kyren Williams

“We feel like we have other backs who possess a similar skill set, both run and pass. We don’t have to change a whole lot based on that. An area our guys need to really rep at is third-down protection, because for the most part, Ky was in there. Chris [Tyree] has handled it when we split Ky out a bit, but really getting sound there is going to be something we stress with our backs.

On the idea of using the bowl to play for 2022

“We’re here to win the game. The messaging from Coach Freeman from Day 1 is that we’re here to finish as champions. Going 12-1 and winning the Fiesta Bowl is not an easy feat. We want to make sure our guys who will not be here next year finish as champions. We’re going to Arizona to win the game. Everything else, we’ll handle next year.”

On Oklahoma State's defense

“They’re unique. They’re doing things that are different. Fortunately for us, we see a defense similar to that almost every day. They’re fundamentally really good inside – hands, shedding blocks, they play really hard. There’s no stopping for them. “They get off the ball, they’re violent at the point of attack, they have moves and a counter. They do enough with those ‘backers to try and create some mismatches.”

On a key to success against Oklahoma State

“When you talk about keys, this is a week we have to protect the quarterback. If we do that, we feel like we’ll have some opportunities. It starts up front. Protecting the quarterback and finding a way to carve out a running game are two things we have to do.”

On USC transfer quarterback Kedon Slovis saying Notre Dame reached out to him

“We feel really good about the quarterbacks on our roster.”

On freshmen quarterback Tyler Buchner's December practices

“A couple days ago, he probably had his best practice since he has been at Notre Dame. He has been a little more consistent delivering it. He has played with the ones, twos and threes over the last couple weeks. "It has been a mixed bag of who he’s out there with. I’ve been pleased with his development. His focus this bowl prep has been really high. He probably feels some urgency, like, ‘Hey, the tides are about to change here a little bit.’ I think he has prepped that way.”

On sophomore quarterback Drew Pyne

“He has been great. That’s who Drew is. He has prepped like he’s going to play. He has not wavered in that one bit.” “We have a very transparent room. There are some conversations [about the future], but in the back half of the year, he knows what’s expected of him and knows what his preparation looks to be. Those conversations were few early and we’ve moved on and handled it. He’s as good of a kid as there is in the program. There’s not a bad bone in his body.”

On wide receiver and team captain Avery Davis' presence since tearing his ACL Nov. 6