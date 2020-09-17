On Thursday evening, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly made his first appearance of the season on his radio show two days prior to the Fighting Irish hosting South Florida on Saturday (2:30 p.m., USA Network).

On signing a contract extension that will have him at Notre Dame through 2024:

"Contracts or contracts. It's just an honor to have the opportunity to continue to lead this storied program. It really is simply about providing the leadership for this program for the foreseeable future and that's what we wanted. We wanted to make sure that everybody was on the same page with Father Jenkins, his leadership. He's going to be here. I wanted to see that he was here and then our athletic director.

"We're all going to be here leaving in the same fashion and providing the same kind of messaging in recruiting the student-athletes here to Notre Dame.





On what areas he was pleased with after his team's 27-13 win over Duke:

"There's a number of things. First and foremost, we played a lot of players. In an opener, where you haven't played since December of 2019, the speed of the game, it's so important to get a lot of players in. And we did that. On the offensive side of the ball. I could go through all the names. We know them already, from Kyren Williams to Joe Wilkins to Mike Mayer, all of those guys on the offensive side of the ball.

"Defensively, the ability to play 11 defensive linemen, a number of different players in the back end, four linebackers. So getting all of that work is so very important to the development of your football team, and to get a win against the Power Five opponent. A team like Duke is a very well-coached football team and made things difficult for us in the first half."





On limiting Duke to one touchdown:

"I think the other thing we did better than we did last year, we were much more scrappy in the red zone this game in a sense that we kept them off the scoreboard in terms of touchdowns. Certainly, they kick some field goals, but we were resilient down there. That's what we have to continue to do. Now, we can't give up the big plays, as I mentioned to you earlier, but I think we had some guys step up and make some plays down there and really scrapped hard in the red zone in keeping them out of the endzone."