On Run Fits Not Being As Strong In The Last Two Games Versus Syracuse And Clemson

“It’s a combination of things. The first thing we would look at is where we deviated from our personality just in the execution of our defensive structure. That came into play in the Syracuse game. A little bit in the Clemson game might have been guys pressing to make plays and not just singularly focused on doing their job.

Clark Lea has had a superb four-year run at Notre Dame, the last three as defensive coordinator. (Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports)

“What I want to point out is when guys function as one of 11, it streamlines their processing in snap. And when you streamline processing within snap, you’re able to play at your physical best because you’re just exerting your strength and power through your technique. That was a part of it, but Clemson did a good job too of putting our structure in compromising positions, and that’s where I have to step up and help as well. “… As the games get bigger and the opponents become better, when you have small lapses or small issues, they become big and you can get exposed really quickly.”



On Managing His Role As Defensive Coordinator After Getting Named Vanderbilt Head Coach Earlier This Month

“My singular focus has been on preparation for this game. I know that may be hard to believe, but this is too big. Whatever is to come next for me will be there when this season is finished, but this is a culmination of four years of investment for me. And it’s not just about me — it’s four years of investment with these players. I’m excited about the future, but this is the discipline just to stay focused on the task at hand. Emotionally the investment, all the things that we’ve done over this time, it makes it easy. “There are a group of people in place in Nashville that are helping me navigate it so that I can be singularly focused. I just appreciate that. In the process of evaluating the job, that was an important part on both ends. If we’re going to be about commitment, let’s function with integrity and allow for commitment to be seen through here. So it’s not been an issue, it won’t be an issue. And obviously with an opponent like Alabama, every bit of my mental and emotional energy has to be put into this game plan.”

On Relatively Unheralded Senior Rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s Development Into The Butkus Award Winner

“I think there is a willingness to be coached and developed. There is like a humility involved in that where it takes a certain personality to step back and say, ‘Hey, this is something I really want. I’m not where I need to be, and Coach, how do I get to where I want to be?' “That’s never easy and certainly not without hiccups along the way. For 'Wu', his development off the field has been as important and has kind of translated to his development on the field. I’m talking specifically about structuring his day, just being on top of all the little things this program demands of you, the attention to detail. “As he’s flourished on this campus, that has absolutely translated to his on-field performance. It’s allowed for him to reach for his potential as a player …These are the stories that as a coach fuel you.”

On Whether He Believes That Defenses Will Be Able To Catch Up With Constantly Evolving Offenses

“As long as teams have the ability to spread the field out, and particularly run the quarterback, you’re always going to be forced to defend with all 11 players. You’re going to be zeroed out, every person is going to have a responsibility. Until you have a guy that can cover two responsibilities, then you’re one for one across the board — and you better win your one-on-ones. That’s where offenses become so complicated. They’ve found ways to isolate you. If your DB is one step behind or if your linebacker is leveraged an inch off the body … you can run into a lot of space. “And I think too with offenses what I feel like I’m seeing is just the willingness to continue to push the envelope for what’s possible. What these teams are asking of their quarterback, how they’re using tempo, hard counts and scans to undress shells, it is relentless. “… Teams that were just running the zone read and pulling the ball with the quarterback, and at times throwing a bubble off it, I think we’ve found a way to restructure and account for that, at least good enough. But now you’re just dealing with this whole new version where the side of the read, the movement of the back, the running of the quarterback, you’re requiring your players to win their one-on-ones, to be impeccable when it comes to the execution of the defense … and you pay with explosive-play touchdowns when you miss in the execution. “With every year you have time to study in the off season and you pore into new ways and creative ways to change the way we can diagnose, to change the way we recognize formations. Defensive football is still going to be about playing fast and physical and swarming the ball. Certainly I think we will catch up — and I also think offenses will continue to evolve. That’s what make this fun. “…As a teacher, there is no such thing as a concept set in stone. It may be set in stone for a year, but someone somewhere is going to find a way to break that concept and you’re going to have to adapt to stay relevant.”

