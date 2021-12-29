Quick-hitters: Mike Elston on Oklahoma State, Jordan Botelho, safeties

What felt inevitable was made official Monday. Defensive line coach Mike Elston will take over for Marcus Freeman as the playcaller for No. 5 Notre Dame in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl (1 p.m. ET, ESPN) following Freeman’s elevation to head coach. Freeman waited until game week to make the announcement, but previously noted Elston has called defensive plays during scrimmage portions of Notre Dame’s bowl practices. The playcaller will change. Notre Dame’s collaborative prep won’t.

“In terms of game-planning all year long, it has been a collective effort," Elston said. "What you write on the game plan is from everybody who has input. Obviously, Coach Freeman called the defense with input during game time what I might want to see for a pass rush, a stunt, pressure. Same for the back end. “That won’t change as we move through this game. I’ll be the lead making the call, but with input from [cornerbacks coach Mike] Mickens, [safeties coach Chris] O’Leary and even Coach Freeman.” Elston spoke with reporters Wednesday for the first and only time as acting defensive coordinator. Here are some of the topics he addressed.

On Oklahoma State's offense

“It’s a tempo team. They make their living with explosive plays. They have game-wreckers on the perimeter at receiver, a really, really good running back and an explosive quarterback who can change the game with his legs. They create a lot of issues for defenses. I think our game plan is very, very good. We’re up for the challenge.”

On Oklahoma State running back Jaylen Warren, who will return after missing the Big 12 Championship Game

“He’s a powerful running back. He has great vision, makes decisive cuts. He’s bulky and runs behind his pads. He’s physical. He has good hands and they can get him the ball out of the backfield on screens. He makes big plays with the ball in his hands. It looked a lot different – quicker, more explosive. He’s an impressive running back. You have to bring your feet to tackle him, you have to club and wrap and get helmets to the football.”

On Jordan Botelho playing rover in the Fiesta Bowl and later in the regular season

“We’re trying to find ways to get Jordan on the field. He’s an explosive athlete who does well on special teams. He would have filled a role that Justin [Ademilola] is playing right now, and Justin has really come on and been very reliable. They’re very similar players. "With Justin taking a lead role on the defensive line and moving him around on third down, it has allowed us to move Jordan to linebacker and play at that second level, which he played in high school. He’s instinctive, he’s physical, he’s good in coverage. When you activate him on pass rush, he’s dynamic. "We’re trying to find ways to get Jordan on the field, and when you have an upperclassman like Justin who’s very reliable and can do the same jobs, we can move them around and learn two or three different positions. There’s a lot of versatility there. We have a lot of guys on the sideline who we still can’t get on the field. Jordan is feeling a little bit of that, and moving forward we’re going to have to find a way to get him on the field and put him in a position like we have Justin to make plays for us.”

On the safety play after Kyle Hamilton's injury

“It’s impressive, because they didn’t flinch. We put young guys in positions to have to go out there, make plays and execute. They did that. You’ve seen Ramon Henderson, young guys step up and fill a role going into the season we didn’t think they’d have to fill.”

On the video of Notre Dame's players reacting to Freeman's hiring