Quick-Hitters: Brian Polian On Kick Coverage, Returning Experience

Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Polian looks around his units and sees a lot of the same numbers and faces. Jonathan Doerer is in his third season as the primary kicker. Same for Jay Bramblett at punter. No. 1 long snapper Michael Vinson is in his second season in that job. His four primary coverage teams and field-goal unit return most of their 2020 mainstays. “It has made my stress level – it’s always high – but it has not been as high because I put the first punt team out there in training camp and look at everybody in the front and they all started last year," Polian said Tuesday at his only media session of fall camp. Polian dove deeper into each unit in his 30-plus minute availability. Here are some other topics he addressed.

On Returning Special Teams Experience

“I'm very lucky this year. We've got so many core guys back with guys like Bo Bauer, Shayne Simon, Marist Liufau, Jack Kiser, JD Bertrand, Isaiah Pryor. I don't know of any time in my 24-year career have I ever had such a large core group that's returning. I'm really excited about that. It's been a lot of fun to coach through training camp. It has made it that I'm not sure we're going to have to play a lot of freshmen early by necessity. Obviously through the course of the season, things can change."

On The Increased Willingness To Play Special Teams

“Coach [Brian] Kelly and I were talking in training camp about how the atmosphere around the kicking game has changed in the years since I’ve returned. When I got back here, we were begging guys. We were telling them, ‘You’re hurting your value in the NFL.’ We were playing with walk-ons because they were all-in. Now you have this core group of talented players who all buy in. It has come a long, long way in four years."

On Freshmen Playing Special Teams

“There are some guys, but the beauty of this year is I don’t feel the urgency to get any freshmen ready. Now, at some point, we’re going to need someone because we’re going to get knicked up. Justin Walters has done a really nice job. I really like Philip Riley. He’s a competitive dude. I like Lorenzo Styles. Xavier Watts isn’t a freshman, but a younger player. There are guys we’re going to get ready.”

Special teams coordinator Brian Polian has a returning kicker, punter and long snapper this season. (Chad Weaver/BGI)

On Safety Kyle Hamilton's Special-Teams Role

“Kyle Hamilton is in that Chase Claypool mode where Coach Kelly and I had a discussion about it and included Kyle in the discussion. There are units that can win or lose games, and he’s going to be involved in those units. We’re certainly not going to roll him out there when we don’t need him, but you will see him in some spots covering kicks.”

On Creating Desire To Play Special Teams

“We put up quotes from talent evaluators about the value that Claypool added [covering kicks]. I firmly believe our job first and foremost is to help our team win. My second job is to help them and show them how to increase their value if they want to play beyond Notre Dame. That message is getting across. Guys recognize it. I’m fortunate to have enough friends in the NFL that I can reach out to – [Chargers general manager] Tom Telesco, who’s a high school and college classmate, and say, ‘Can you just give me two sentences about what you guys evaluate?’ I can share that with our team.”

On Freshman Kicker Joshua Bryan

“He’s everything we thought he was going to be. He has had an exceptional camp. I’m very pleased about Josh and excited about his future.”

On The Differences Between Jonathan Doerer and Joshua Bryan