Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly addressed the media after a 45-31 win over Boston College.

With interest rates below 3%, there has never been a better time to lock in a low, fixed interest rate on your mortgage. You’ll never need to think about refinancing again. Set it and forget it. And with JFQ Lending you are guaranteed to get the highest level of customer service. They have an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and over 3,000 5 star reviews. Give Jared Ritter a call today at 480-637-7979 or email Jared directly at jritter@jfqlending.com.

Kelly on his team's performance against Boston College: "Boston College always plays hard against Notre Dame. We knew we were going to be challenged. Again, I think what stands out to me is just Ian Book tonight. He was outstanding, and probably, to a large degree, the difference in this game tonight. Offensively, we were very efficient. Unfortunately, a couple of turnovers takes away from probably a stellar performance. "Back to back weeks, we're over 45 points, and that tells you that your quarterback play is elevated—great balance in terms of running and throwing it. We looked a little tired on defense. This bye week is coming at a good time for us to get some guys back and healthy. But I'm really pleased with the victory as we go into the bye week."



Kelly on the C'Bo Flemister injury and Ian Book as a leader: "As it relates to Ian, first of all, he is a two-time captain. So I think that says enough about the character and what people think of him. He got so many votes this year by his peers that it was a landslide in terms of the support that he has throughout the team. And to do that, he can't fake it. They trust him implicitly with all things in this football program. So I don't know if that's a secret as much as who he is as a person and how he handles himself. He's just a good man, a good person and a great leader for our football team."



Kelly on the toll it takes to play an 11-game regular season during the pandemic: "We've already played a Big Ten schedule. We've completed eight games, and that's clearly more than the Pac-12 will play, and it takes a lot. Our team was tired tonight, and you could see that they were especially on defense because it requires a lot of mental energy. Certainly the physical of playing a lot of games, and that takes its toll because we're testing. We tested four times this week, and obviously, the training room and we played a double-overtime game. Those kids, they probably didn't get bed till four o'clock in the morning. "So all those things matter when we talk about cumulative games across the board. So when you're picking your teams, look, if this was just for one game and you want to put up one team in one game, yeah, it's pretty easy to see who's really good for one week. But to stretch it out over, for us, we're gonna play 11 games, 12 games. and that's a whole different test that we're going to be facing than some other schools that are not going to play as many games as we are."



Kelly on picking up his 100th career victory: "I was going to say it felt like 100 years, but 100 wins is not something that I spend time thinking about. I will when I'm not coaching anymore. It means I've had a lot of really good players, a lot of really good coaches and have been really fortunate to be here at Notre Dame that long. It's difficult to win that many games at Notre Dame. I'm really, really fortunate to have the longevity here. You got to win that many games. That's kind of where you got to be if you want to still be here at Notre Dame coaching. So I guess that's the perspective that I have at 100 right now."

