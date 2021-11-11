Quick-hitters: Brian Kelly on Virginia QBs, pass rush, injuries

Notre Dame's coaching staff is operating as if Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong (ribs) will play Saturday when the Irish and Cavaliers meet in Charlottesville (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC). They're also studying film of Virginia's backups in case he doesn't. No matter if Armstrong's status is a last-minute decision or intentional vagueness from Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall, Notre Dame will at least feel well-versed in how to defend both possibilities. And there are some differences in the two. RELATED: Brian Kelly: Kyle Hamilton 'has every intention of playing' for Notre Dame

“We’ve looked at some film where Brennan didn’t play," Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said. "There’s a lot going on. They have the transfer from Mississippi State [Keytaon Thompson]. They have two capable quarterbacks, multiple formations. We’ve prepared for both. We expect Brennan to play. But we’ve had to prepare for Plan B, and that’s going to be multiple shifts and motions and trying to get outflanked." Armstrong, who leads the country in total offense, left Virginia's Oct. 30 loss at BYU with a rib injury. The Cavaliers (6-3, 4-2 ACC) replaced him with freshman Jay Woolfolk. Saturday vs. Notre Dame is their first game since then. Kelly met with reporters for the final time before the No. 9 Irish (8-1) play Virginia. Here are some other topics he addressed.

On similarities between Armstrong and North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell

“They’re both tough competitors. Sam Howell was born to be a quarterback. Brennan Armstrong has turned himself into being a great quarterback. By his hard work and competitive spirit, he has put himself in an elite category. They both just have great arm talent, are great runners of the football. “You’re defending more than just them. You’re defending the weapons. Virginia has a lot of weapons like Sam had last year, a lot more versatility in terms of the number of guys Brennan can get the ball to. Both tough competitors, both have arm talent, both are winners and tough to defend.

On Notre Dame's pass rush

“It has definitely been disruptive. Sacks are usually how you look at the pass rush, but we knock the quarterback down a lot, we hurry the quarterback. That’s a measure of a good pass rush. We didn’t rush the quarterback much last week, but when they did go back to throw, he was under duress. “I think we’re still emerging. I think there are some young guys there getting better each and every week.”

On former Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book playing through an injury similar to Armstrong's in 2018

“That was a laceration of a kidney, which was more problematic for us than the ribs. We didn’t practice him until Thursday of that week. We did not have a running game for him, per se. He did have to run a couple times, and we were all holding our breath. “When you have an injury like that, running all over the field with reckless abandon – which [Armstrong] does and that makes him special – one would take notice of that. If he is playing, cleanly, we want to bring him down to the ground.”

Injury updates