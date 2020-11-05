The buzz around a top-five matchup and the second visit by a top-10 team to Notre Dame Stadium since 2010 would ordinarily be at optimal mania two days out. Instead, it's more of a murmur. Notre Dame is OK with that. No. 1 Clemson plays the No. 4 Fighting Irish Saturday (7:30 p.m., NBC) in a meeting of unbeatens. Notre Dame won that only other game in which it hosted a top-10 team, a 38-17 defeat of Stanford in 2018. Brian Kelly met with reporters for the final time before the game. Here is a recap of some of the topics he addressed.

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly met with reporters for the final time before the Irish play Clemson. (Corey Bodden)

On The Opportunity To Play The No. 1 Team

“We haven’t had many of these opportunities at home. It’s only the second time we’ve played a top-10 team at home (since 2010). Last time we did, we took it to Stanford pretty good (in 2018). Let’s play the same way against Clemson. Let’s play physical, let’s play for four quarters. Let’s recognize you gave yourself this opportunity. "Nobody would be making anything of this game if you had lost a game or weren’t relevant. It’s a privilege to play in these games. There’s no pressure. Play to a standard. You have to play great football against a great opponent. You’ve put yourself in the position. You’ve been here only one other time at home and handled it really well. Let’s go do it again.”

On Buzz Around Campus

“Campus is a little different. You don’t feel the same kind of vibe you normally would. That’s been the case all year. It just feels like another week for us with our preparation. That’s all that matters. It’d be nice to have the other trappings that go with it. But there’s enough noise here about this game. Our guys hear it and understand it, have to make sure they’re not distracted by it. The pandemic has made it a little different. But when they step on that field and know who they’re playing, they have a great deal of respect for Clemson. They want to be in these kinds of games. That’s why they come to Notre Dame. There’s a great deal of excitement. There’s a great deal of excitement even without all the other things going on. They know that’s going on, so there’s enough excitement going into the game."

On Quarterback Ian Book's Week

“This is much more about protecting yourself, getting us in the right protections. [Clemson defensive coordinator] Brent Venables does a great job with different looks. I think you spend a little more time on third down with protections. The week for Ian is a little more cerebral in that sense.”

On Calling Downfield Throws

“We threw the back shoulder to Javon (McKinley) last week, well-executed. We threw the post to (Ben) Skowronek the week before. They’re time and place necessary when you call those plays, they’re executed appropriately. That’s what’s most important. “When those are called, they need to be executed and turned into big plays. I feel like we’re at that point now when those plays are called, those guys in particular are going to win one-on-one matchups. Whether it’s Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, it doesn’t matter who’s covering them. “They’re going to make plays. Same thing with the tight ends and the slot receivers. What’s really important here now with where we are in the season when your number is called, we feel confident plays have been made in games. Not seven or eight, or five or six, but to the level when we call those plays, we feel confident they’re going to be successful.”

On Walk-On RB Cameron Ekanayake Becoming A Rhodes Scholar Finalist

“This is the second one we’ve had. Really proud of Cameron. He represents WOPU nation. We have to give a shoutout to them. More importantly, he represents the student-athlete is so important here at Notre Dame. The players love him. He’s such an important part of our football program. He provides such an important role for us on our scout team, in our locker room. "He’s a guy who a lot of players gravitate towards, not because they want help with their homework, but because of his personality. And he’s a local guy. He’s from Edwardsburg, Mich. That makes it neat as well. He has talked to Corey Robinson too who was our last finalist for a Rhodes Scholarship. It would really be neat to see him win a Rhodes Scholarship.”

On The Thought Of Clemson Trying To Steal Signs