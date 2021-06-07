Quick Hitters: Brian Kelly June 7 Press Conference

The Kelly Cares Foundation Golf Invitational returned Monday after a one-year hiatus. Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly and his wife, Paqui, estimate this year's iteration might bring in the most money the event ever has. Before its start, Kelly met with reporters to discuss the 2021 football team. Here are some of the topics he addressed.

Brian Kelly and Notre Dame made a transfer addition Saturday, pulling former Marshall guard Cain Madden from the portal. (Photo by Bill Panzica)

On The Addition Of Marshall Grad Transfer OG Cain Madden

“The grad transfer scenarios for us become evaluating your roster and finding out where you can immediately support it. When we’re recruiting, it’s about player development over the long haul. You never say, ‘This guy is coming in and he’s going to start for us.’ With a grad transfer, for us, it’s, ‘We need to support particular areas immediately.’ “When we’re looking at grad transfers, that becomes an immediate support tool. We felt like we needed depth at that position.”

On How Madden Affects Jarrett Patterson's Position

“There are things in play here. What’s good for the five, what’s good for Notre Dame and what’s good for Jarrett Patterson. I have to look at all those. I have to look at what’s best for his future. We’ll get the right five guys.” His best position, other considerations notwithstanding: "Center"

On Success With Recruiting Grad Transfers

“It’s not about brick and mortar, not about fancy car shows, not about the glitz. It’s about a sound business decision, because they’ve already been through that. That has kind of worn off. It’s about making a smart business decision as it relates to right now for them and how it can elevate them to the next step. Most of that is, ‘How is this going to elevate me in terms of winning right now and my résumé in terms of playing in the NFL?’ We’ve done well in that area and have a pretty good track record of moving guys on to the NFL. In the business decision mode, without all the bells and whistles, a mature kid sees Notre Dame and goes, ‘This makes sense.’”

On Injuries

Offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson: “He will be cleared for full activities. Our freshmen come in Friday and veterans come in Sunday. He will be cleared when he comes in Sunday.” Wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr.: “He will be modified for another two or three weeks, but his X-rays look good. “We’re going to gradually work him into a running program. We’re not going to throw him right back out there immediately.” Safety Kyle Hamilton: ‘Really good. We’re very cautious with him.” Quarterback Brendon Clark: “There were some things that put him back a little bit, but the last I heard from him last week, he should be in a running program.” Nose tackle Jacob Lacey: “Really good. Had his strength almost back to the level where he could be full go.” Linebacker Paul Moala: “Surprisingly really good. He’s probably ahead of where we thought he would be. I don’t know exactly what [trainer] Rob Hunt has in mind for him in his running progression because he’s so far ahead.”

On Looking Back At The 2020 Season