Finalists for The Manning Award, which is sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, have been announced and Notre Dame QB Ian Book was among the 11 signal callers selected.

The award honors the nation's top quarterback.

Book threw 2,468 yards, 19 touchdowns and 6 interceptions during the regular season with eight starts under his belt.

“College football has a truly impressive group of quarterbacks this year,” said Archie Manning. “It was very challenging to sit down and only select 11 for this honor and I want to give my thanks to our group of voters for taking the time to come up with an excellent group of finalists. Now we can all look forward to the postseason games to see which quarterback steps up and proves himself to be the best for the full season.”

Book would be the first Irish signal caller to win the award, which has been given out since 2004.

Here are the other quarterbacks up for the award: Jake Fromm (Georgia), Will Grier (West Virginia), Dwayne Haskins (Ohio State), D’Eriq King (Houston), Trevor Lawrence (Clemson), Drew Lock (Missouri), McKenzie Milton (UCF), Gardner Minshew (Washington State), Kyler Murray (Oklahoma), Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama).