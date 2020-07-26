QB Coach Discusses Tyler Buchner’s Performance At QB Collective
While it was held mostly off the radar, an organization called QB Collective had a big, private event in Indianapolis over the weekend, which Notre Dame quarterback commit Tyler Buchner participated in.
Among the other highly regarded quarterback prospects who competed were Florida commit Carlos Del-Rio, USC pledges Jake Garcia and Miller Moss, and five-star Oklahoma verbal Caleb Williams.
Several folks in the NFL were involved in the event, including Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard and quarterback Phillip Rivers, and former NFL players in quarterback Sage Rosenfels, offensive lineman Brian Baldinger and defensive lineman Robert Mathis.
A quarterback coach at the event was Danny Hernandez, who is based in Southern California and has worked closely with Buchner over the years.
Buchner was named to the Elite 11 back in early July but didn’t have the strongest week throwing the football. The QB Collective Event was Buchner’s first performance back with a more public setting, and Hernandez spoke with BlueandGold.com about the Irish pledge.
On the QB Collective Event...
“It’s very under the radar. We want everyone to feel like they’re in an environment where we’re just trying to get better. It’s not a competition – nobody ‘wins.’ Don’t get me wrong, everyone is trying to outdo each other and be the top dude.”
On Buchner’s performance at QB Collective...
“He looked a lot more like normal Tyler. I was doing drills with Tyler that he’s done before, so he was really comfortable with it. He was ripping the ball a good bit. I felt that he got better as the event went on. At the beginning, I was still seeing the low arm slot and the ball was looking more like it was being pushed, but he got a lot more comfortable.
“Tyler looked better. He was really comfortable with his throws on the move, which plays to his strengths. Based on talking to the other coaches, they felt better as he went along too. I thought he looked better here than he did at the Elite 11. The coaches here agreed.
“He looked a lot more in sequence – more pop on his balls. This was a great environment to learn and push the guys. It was all about work and not about publicity. I feel Tyler left and felt better.
