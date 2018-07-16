Notre Dame senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush was named to the 2018 Maxwell Award Watch List. The Maxwell Award is given annually to the student-athlete that is chosen as the best all-around football player in the country.

Wimbush was a first-year starter in 2017 and compiled a 9-3 record as the leading man. He finished the season with 1,870 passing yards, 803 rushing yards and 30 combined touchdowns. His 14 rushing touchdowns set a Notre Dame school record.

During Notre Dame’s 49-20 win over Boston College, Wimbush rushed for 207 yards and four touchdowns. Both numbers set an Irish record for a quarterback.

Six former Notre Dame players have won the Maxwell Award, which was first handed out in 1937. End Leon Hart won the award in 1949. Running back/defensive back Johnny Lattner won the award in 1952 and 1953. Lattner and former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow are the only players to win that award twice.

Linebacker Jim Lynch won the award in 1966, defensive end Ross Browner won it in 1977, quarterback Brady Quinn took home the award in 2006 and Notre Dame’s most recent winner was Manti Te’o in 2012.

Twelve Notre Dame opponents were named to the list.

Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois and running back Cam Akers were both named to the list, as was Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson and running back Karan Higdon. Stanford also had two players named to the Watch List, running back Bryce Love and quarterback K.J. Costello.

Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry, Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson, Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey, USC running back Stephen Carr, Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur and Virginia Tech quarterback Josh Jackson were also named to the Watch List.