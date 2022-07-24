QB Austin Novosad schedules Notre Dame and Baylor visits

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Novosad has been committed to Baylor since December, but he's become an increasingly hot commodity for programs still looking to add a quarterback in the 2023 class. Ohio State (twice), Texas A&M and Baylor all hosted Novosad for visits in June.

The four-star quarterback recruit wants to take advantage of the seven-day window that starts Monday when unofficial visits are allowed by the NCAA. As a result, Novosad has scheduled unofficial visits to Notre Dame on Tuesday and Baylor on Saturday, he told Inside ND Sports .

Notre Dame became the latest to offer the Dripping Springs (Texas) High product on July 11. The Irish pivoted to a pursuit of Novosad after five-star quarterback Dante Moore committed to Oregon over Notre Dame and others.

Notre Dame's recruiting pitch has worked well enough to get Novosad on campus two weeks after extending the offer. The Irish have garnered consideration as Novosad examines all his options.

"I am making sure that I weigh everything out and look at them," Novosad previously told Inside ND Sports. "Because they're all great schools. What we're doing right now is making sure that none of them is a better option than what I have right now."

Novosad, who competed in the Elite 11 Finals earlier this summer, completed 208 of his 327 passes (63.6%) for 3,399 yards and 40 touchdowns in 11 games as a junior. Rivals ranks him as the No. 9 pro-style quarterback and No. 136 overall in the 2023 class.

Notre Dame will have several recruits on campus Tuesday for its recruiting cookout event. The visitors list includes mostly uncommitted 2024 targets, but a handful of Notre Dame commits are expected on campus including 2023 WR Jaden Greathouse, 2023 LB Drayk Bowen, 2024 QB CJ Carr and 2024 WR Cam Williams.

Both Greathouse and fellow Irish wide receiver commit Braylon James are from the same area in Texas as Novosad and have been recruiting him for Notre Dame. Novosad is a Texas A&M legacy.