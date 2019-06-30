Q&A With Five-Star Notre Dame WR Commit Jordan Johnson
MS: What schools still try to come after you?
JJ: Not a lot actually. Since I closed my recruitment, I don't respond to anyone.
MS: Why Notre Dame? When you made the decision, why is it the right place for you?
JJ: I chose Notre Dame because I felt like I needed somewhere that if football doesn't work out, I can fall back on school. A degree from Notre Dame -- I can go anywhere with that. I just thought that was a perfect fit for me.
MS: Any plans to get back to Notre Dame this season?
JJ: I'm probably going to take another visit down there for this fall.
