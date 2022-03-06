Putting Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton's NFL Combine into perspective
Kyle Hamilton still has a chance to make history, it would seem, in the 2022 NFL Draft next month, even if the former Notre Dame safety didn’t do so at the NFL Combine, Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news