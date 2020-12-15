 Mike Elston? Marcus Freeman? Projecting Candidates To Replace Clark Lea As The Notre Dame Football Defensive Coordinator
Projecting Candidates For Notre Dame’s Defensive Coordinator Job

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
The calls to Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea regarding employment have grown in volume of late. Sooner or later, they were bound to reach a crescendo impossible to ignore and deliver a message he doesn’t want to ignore.

Lea, long considered a rising star, is a coaching commodity after overseeing three stout Irish defenses the last three seasons. He has been a part of two undefeated regular seasons. The job inquiries are no longer limited to other programs wanting to filch him to be their coordinator. He has fielded calls about the big whistle.

Vanderbilt presented one this season. Lea, a former Commodores fullback, decided it was right for him. He’s now a head coach. And Notre Dame now has an opening at defensive coordinator.

Here’s a look at some names Brian Kelly could look to, plus a few shot-in-the-dark candidates.

Notre Dame associate head coach/defensive line coach Mike Elston
Associate head coach Mike Elston is a natural candidate for a promotion to defensive coordinator. (Bill Panzica)

Terry Joseph, Notre Dame Pass-Game Coordinator/Safeties Coach

This would be a quick, easy transition, much like Tommy Rees’ move from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator last winter. As the pass-game coordinator, Joseph has an existing role in defensive game planning. He has worked under Lea since 2018. And Kelly has a (mostly successful) history of promoting from within.

