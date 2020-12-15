The calls to Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea regarding employment have grown in volume of late. Sooner or later, they were bound to reach a crescendo impossible to ignore and deliver a message he doesn’t want to ignore.

Lea, long considered a rising star, is a coaching commodity after overseeing three stout Irish defenses the last three seasons. He has been a part of two undefeated regular seasons. The job inquiries are no longer limited to other programs wanting to filch him to be their coordinator. He has fielded calls about the big whistle.

Vanderbilt presented one this season. Lea, a former Commodores fullback, decided it was right for him. He’s now a head coach. And Notre Dame now has an opening at defensive coordinator.

Here’s a look at some names Brian Kelly could look to, plus a few shot-in-the-dark candidates.