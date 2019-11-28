News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-28 08:01:51 -0600') }} football Edit

Pro Football Focus Preview: Stanford Offense

Vince DeDario • BlueAndGold
@CoachDeDario
Football Analyst

The 4-7 Cardinal have struggled with injuries and inconsistent play all year in a season many would just like to forget. As a team they rank 101st in total offense statistically. We take a look at how Pro Football Focus has graded out the offense through 11 games.

The Stanford offense will look to cool down a very hot Notre Dame defense on Saturday.
The Stanford offense will look to cool down a very hot Notre Dame defense on Saturday.

Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save Big On A BlueandGold.com Subscription And Get Free Gear Too (click here for details!)


premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}