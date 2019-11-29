News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-29 10:03:07 -0600') }} football Edit

Pro Football Focus Preview: Stanford Defense

Vince DeDario • BlueAndGold
@CoachDeDario
Football Analyst

The Stanford struggles are not only on one side of the ball. The Cardinal defense is giving up over 400 yards a game which ranks them 92nd in the country statistically. We take a look at how Pro Football Focus has graded out the Stanford defense after 11 games.

The Stanford defense gives up over 400 yards per game which ranks them in the bottom third of the country.
The Stanford defense gives up over 400 yards per game which ranks them in the bottom third of the country.

Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save Big On A BlueandGold.com Subscription And Get Free Gear Too (click here for details!)


premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}