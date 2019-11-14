Navy is coming off a horrendous season in 2018 where they went 3-10 and did not put up Navy-like numbers on offense although many teams would love to have over 275 yards per game on the ground. Still, that is a disappointment in Annapolis. This year the offensive attack has gone back to the basics. More of an emphasis on the fullback and the quarterback making smart decisions. The turnaround has been evident as they are 7-1 and ranked #21 in the AP and #23 in the CFP.