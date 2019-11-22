The Boston College defense lost some pretty key components off of its 2018 team. This is no doubt a rebuilding year for the Eagles on the defensive side of the ball. They rank 90 in rush defense, 124 in pass defense, 98 in scoring defense, 122 in sacks, and 128 in total defense. This is all out of 130 FBS teams. We take a look at how Pro Football Focus has graded out the defense after ten games.