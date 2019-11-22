News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-22 15:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Pro Football Focus Preview - Boston College Defense

Vince DeDario • BlueAndGold
@CoachDeDario
Football Analyst

The Boston College defense lost some pretty key components off of its 2018 team. This is no doubt a rebuilding year for the Eagles on the defensive side of the ball. They rank 90 in rush defense, 124 in pass defense, 98 in scoring defense, 122 in sacks, and 128 in total defense. This is all out of 130 FBS teams. We take a look at how Pro Football Focus has graded out the defense after ten games.

Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save Big On A BlueandGold.com Subscription And Get Free Gear Too (click here for details!)


premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}