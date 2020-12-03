Notre Dame’s offensive line started the year with expectation it could be college football’s best. As the season reaches its final weeks, the front five is indeed being recognized as such. Pro Football Focus ranked all 127 Football Bowl Subdivision offensive lines and slotted Notre Dame atop the list. No team has a higher PFF run-blocking grade than Notre Dame’s 89.6. Its 87.7 pass-blocking grade is 13th nationally. The Irish are one of only seven teams with run- and pass-blocking marks in the national top 15.

Pro Football Focus ranked all 127 offensive lines and sees Notre Dame’s as the nation's best. (Photo by Angela Driskell)

“Not only does Notre Dame have the best offensive line of the 2020 college football season, but it also has one of the best offensive lines we have seen in the PFF College era (since 2014),” PFF’s Anthony Treash wrote. The line’s highest-graded player through nine games is left tackle Liam Eichenberg, with an overall mark of 88.3 that ranks sixth among FBS left tackles with at least 100 snaps. He has not allowed a sack since Week 5 of the 2018 season. “Eichenberg, left guard Aaron Banks, right guard Tommy Kraemer and right tackle Robert Hainsey all rank eighth or higher in the FBS in PFF grade at their respective positions. And center Jarrett Patterson was right up there at No. 9 before he went down with a season-ending injury after Week 11.”