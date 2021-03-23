Prospects from all over the country in the 2021 class were forced to sign with schools that they had never seen in-person before due to the NCAA’s dead period that has been in place since last March.

With the page turned to the 2022 class, prospects are still committing to programs without seeing campus or meeting the coaching staff in person. However, there is optimism that visits will open up and June.

“A lot of people have been committing, but they haven’t even been to the campus,” Arlington (Texas) Martin defensive end Ernest “RJ” Cooper said. “Hopefully, I can get up to these campuses soon.”