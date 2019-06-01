Camp season is officially here.

Notre Dame will host its first on-campus summer camp of the summer on Sunday. The even is open to all position from grades 9-12.

Right now, the only offered Notre Dame target expected to be in South Bend is 2021 Hapeville Charter (Ga.) athlete Jaquez Smith.

Smith is very high on both Notre Dame and Georgia early on and hasn’t been shy about naming the two programs his top schools at this point in the process.