Louisiana cornerback Major Burns holds a Notre Dame offer.

The 7v7 season will come to an end this weekend as Pylon is set to host its national championship in Atlanta. Blue & Gold Illustrated's EJ Holland will be in attendance to cover the event. Here is a full breakdown of recruits and teams taking part in the event.

Alley Outlaws Alley Outlaws won the Pylon Salt Lake City Championship. No roster was made available, but four-star inside linebacker Noah Sewell has been a mainstay for this team this spring. Alpha Alpha has some intriguing talent from Utah, including BYU defensive back commit Logan Pili. Rising wide receiver Devin Drowning will be a weapon to watch on offense. C1N The Cam Newton All Stars won a stacked Pylon Atlanta tournament last month. No roster was made available, but the programs boasts some of the biggest names in the Southeast, including four-star wide receiver EJ Williams, Florida State cornerback commit Isaiah Dunson and Alabama safety commit Javier Morton. DefCon One of the top overall teams on the circuit, DefCon made deep runs at Pylon Las Vegas and Pylon Orlando. Known for its physicality and attitude, DefCon has a face of the program in former Miami safety commit James Williams, who is one of the top 2021 prospects in the country. Miami pledge Justin Hodges and riser Omar Simpson are two other studs to know.

Devoted Dreamers The first thing that sticks out about Devoted Dreamers is its stable of quarterbacks. Mississippi State commit Will Rogers, big-time 2021 prospect Ty Keyes and 2020 riser Jimmy Holiday form a talented trio. Mississippi State commits Deion Smith and Javorrius Selmon are other roster highlights. Domo Domo opened some eyes when it made it to the Final Four in Pylon Atlanta earlier this spring. The squad has firepower on offense with Florida quarterback commit Anthony Richardson and Florida athlete pledge Jaheim Bell. Rising cornerback Jamorri Colson highlights a defense full of FBS prospects. Empire Empire’s roster features several underclassmen from Kansas and Missouri. EPS Blaze EPS Blaze reached the Pylon NOLA championship game and will look to make a deep run this weekend. LSU quarterback commit TJ Finley is the leader of the offense, while Miami cornerback commit Daran Branch is a commander on the defensive side of the ball. Virginia cornerback commit Ja’Darius Clark is another playmaker in the secondary.

ESA Flight ESA Flight performed well at Pylon Atlanta earlier this spring and features some of the best prospects from the St. Louis metro. Four-star safety Antonio Johnson is a commander on the back end, while rising 2021 wide receiver Demetrius Cannon is a big weapon on the offensive side of the ball. Florida Lightning If you want to talk about a team with plenty of recruiting firepower, look no further than Florida Lightning. Wide receivers Deajaun McDougle, Xavier Restrepo and Quincy Skinner all hold big FBS offers. Meanwhile, defensive back Jerrold Pough is one of the most sought after defensive backs in the Sunshine State. Ground Zero One of the most talented teams in the country, Ground Zero will be making its way to the ATL from California. The wide receiver tandem of four-star prospect Lavon Bunkley-Shelton and four-star Arizona State commit Chad Johnson Jr. should combine for plenty of fireworks. Former Oklahoma cornerback commit Darion Green-Warren is a ball hawk in the secondary.

Hard Knocks Hard Knocks is coming in with some interesting talent from the Sunshine State. Rising wide receiver Ja’Vontae Williams is really generating interest on the recruiting trail, while Florida tight end commit Jonathon Odom will prove to be another valuable weapon. Louisiana Bootleggers The reigning Pylon New Orleans champions are a true threat to win it all this weekend. The Bootleggers are absolutely loaded on the offensive side of the ball with four-star wide receiver Koy Moore and LSU commit Kayshon Boutte. Florida commit Joel Williams and ex-Texas A&M cornerback pledge Major Burns are the leaders on the defensive side of the ball.

Metro VA Metro VA took home the Pylon New York trophy earlier this month. This squad doesn’t have many prospects, but it plays well together. Miami Immortals The Miami Immortals have made a couple of deep runs on the circuit this offseason. No roster was provided. NC Takeoff While NC Takeoff is littered with rising underclassmen, this is a team that is more than capable of pulling an upset or two. Duke defensive back commit Isaiah Fisher-Smith is the leader of the group and patrols the back end. N0Z0N3 N0Z0N3 is coming in from California with talent from the Fresno-area. Rising 2021 wide receiver Veltray Jefferson could explode this fall, and more names could pop up after this weekend’s event. Pass ATL One of a couple of hometown teams, Pass ATL will look to represent this weekend. Alabama commit Brian Branch and fast-rising cornerback Joey Hunter form an impressive duo in the secondary. Three-star wide receiver Ahmad Jackson will be Pass ATL’s go-to weapon on offense.

Pro Process Academy A Houston-based program, PPA has some intriguing prospects on its roster such as three-star cornerback Joseph Wilson and three-star tight end Reggie Brown. PPA is also getting some reinforcements in from Mississippi like cornerback Caleb Offord, who just picked up a Notre Dame offer this week. Recruit Ready Pylon Nationals doesn’t mean just teams from the United States. Recruit Ready is making its way down from Canada and features two intriguing 2021 defensive backs in Trae Tomlinson and Rhyland Kelly. Southern Express One of the top teams in the Southeast, Southern Express features a pair of Alabama commits in four-star cornerback Malachi Moore and three-star outside linebacker De’Rickey Wright. The squad is also loaded with three-star athlete Rishard Densmore, three-star linebacker Rodney Groce and 2023 athlete Tony Mitchell, who already holds multiple P5 offers.

Texas Fury Texas Fury’s roster is made up of under the radar talent from Central Texas. Texas Swoosh Swoosh is very capable of winning this entire tournament. After all, the Dallas-based squad is loaded with guys like Iowa quarterback commit Deuce Hogan, Oklahoma athlete commit DJ Graham, Michigan State safety commit Darius Snow, Georgia cornerback commit Jalen Kimber, Clemson safety commit RJ Mickens and Ohio State wide receiver commit Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

True Buzz True Buzz took home the Pylon Dallas trophy and reached the Final Four at Pylon Orlando. The Dallas-based program has a pair of top end cornerbacks in Jahari Rogers and Oklahoma commit Ryan Watts. Electric all-purpose back Ty Jordan and Vanderbilt quarterback commit Ken Seals are notables on offense.