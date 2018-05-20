BGI/Corey Bodden

The Rivals Camp Series will stop in Chicago Sunday, and Blue & Gold Illustrated will be on the scene. Here's a rundown of the Notre Dame commits and targets expected to be in attendance and where Notre Dame stands with each of them.

NOTRE DAME COMMITS

The Skinny: Lacey has been committed to Notre Dame since July and has never once wavered from that pledge. The Kentucky product is one of the leaders of the 2019 class and is constantly recruiting top talent to join him in South Bend. It's a safe bet that Lacey will spend Sunday talking up Notre Dame to anyone who will listen.

2019 PARTICIPANTS

The Skinny: Defensive end is still going to be a priority for the Irish even after yesterday's commitment of Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic product NaNa Osafo-Mensah, and Anderson is one player the Irish staff is keeping tabs on moving forward. Anderson picked up an Irish offer in February and told BGI that he wanted to visit South Bend and check out the Notre Dame program for himself. The three-star mentioned he liked how it seemed Notre Dame resembled his current high school. It will be curious to see how hard the Irish push for Anderson in comparison with other targets.

The Skinny: Notre Dame continues to search for running backs in the 2019 class, and Davis is part of that equation. The Irish offered back in late February, and running backs coach Autry Denson recently made a stop at Menomonee Falls to check in on Davis. Getting Davis on campus is the first step for Notre Dame in terms of flipping Davis from the in-state Badgers. Davis also holds offers from USC and LSU. Given his status as a commit, Davis continues to say the right things about that pledge. It will be interesting to see how Davis responds to about potentially visiting South Bend and his thoughts on Notre Dame's efforts.

The Skinny: Notre Dame pulled the trigger on an offer for Miamen during a visit in April for a spring practice. Despite being listed as a tight end, Notre Dame sees Miamen as a defensive end. Miamen was impressed with what he saw during the practice from the Irish players and coaches along with the academic side of the program. The junior athlete does not appear to be a major priority for the staff at the defensive end, and the Irish can afford to be selective with a commitment from Osafo-Mensah and Howard Cross. BGI will be sure to find out more about Miamen's recent communication with the Irish and where things stand.

The Skinny: Williams is very likely Notre Dame's best option at running back in the 2019 class at this moment. The Missouri talent has visited Notre Dame multiple times already and will return for an official visit on the weekend of June 15. Notre Dame is in the final eight for Williams along with Michigan, Stanford, Missouri, Michigan State, Illinois, Iowa and Nebraska. BGI will certainly have an update on Williams and his thoughts on the Irish and his upcoming official. Landing a running back is a priority for the Irish in this class and will the staff will continue making Williams feel wanted in South Bend.

2020 PARTICIPANTS

The Skinny: On Wednesday, Notre Dame entered the mix for the St. Louis Trinity Catholic 2020 running back. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Love holds additional offers from Arkansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Nebraska, Purdue, TCU, Wisconsin and several others. Love has not said much about the offer, so be sure to check out Love's thoughts on Notre Dame and any future plans with the Irish.