Notre Dame’s final regular-season game is, in theory, an opportunity to be rid of a years-long bugaboo. A ranked team will roll into South Bend when No. 11 Florida State arrives with hopes of officially clinching the ACC regular-season title Saturday (12 p.m. ET on ESPN2). An Irish win would put an end to their 28-game skid against ranked opponents, which would be a fine way to enter the offseason with something to identify as a positive step from a difficult year that’s finishing with a whimper and some candid big-picture conversations.

Fifth-year senior forward Juwan Durham will play his last Notre Dame home game on Saturday (ACC)

The way this season has devolved, though, this opponent at this time feels like undeserved punishment, like an 18-wheeler meeting a stalled Camry. No one’s giving much of a chance to Notre Dame, which is on a four-game skid that has a lassiez-faire attitude about it. KenPom puts the odds of an Irish win at 30 percent. There aren’t many signs of life lately. Notre Dame (9-14, 6-11 ACC) has held a lead for 19 seconds in the last three games. It scored the first basket of the game Wednesday against North Carolina State, allowed one on the ensuing possession and never regained an advantage. “I thought we practiced a little better to come out and dig in,” Brey said. “We didn’t have much. We really haven’t had much the last two games — you know, fighting. You can’t use pandemics and all that as an excuse. “It’s a little bit of the pride of digging in and competing. We did that to get out of a hole at 0-5, but we haven’t shown any of that lately. And we have an unbelievable challenge on Saturday.”

Florida State (15-4, 11-3 ACC) at Notre Dame (9-14, 6-11)