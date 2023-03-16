Pot of Gold Day can get 2025 recruiting cycle rolling for Notre Dame
Prepare yourself for the tweets.
Notre Dame football will be celebrating St. Patrick's Day on Friday with its annual Pot of Gold Day recruiting event. For the third consecutive year, the Irish plan to jumpstart a future recruiting cycle with an avalanche of scholarship offers.
Notre Dame plans to connect with around 80 recruits in the 2025 class on Friday to make it clear how much the Irish value them. The vast majority of those recruits will be receiving a scholarship offer from the Irish coaching staff. The others have already received an offer, but the staff wants to make sure they still feel prioritized.
Notre Dame's coaching staff will be flooding Twitter with tweets, graphics and videos promoting the Pot of Gold celebration. And an onslaught of recruits will be announcing their offers as well.
Has Pot of Gold Day been successful in the past?
Because this will be only the third iteration of Pot of Gold Day, and because it prioritizes recruits in the back half of their sophomore years, the sample size of data to study remains a bit limited.
But it's already safe to say that last year's Pot of Gold offer spree, which focused on the 2024 class, was more successful than the first edition. When Notre Dame first held the event on St. Patrick's Day in 2021, the Irish offered at least 29 recruits in the 2023 class that day. None of them ended up signing with the Irish.
Notre Dame was able to gain momentum with some of the players targeted on Pot of Gold Day in 2021. The Irish eventually added commitments from defensive end Keon Keeley and safety Peyton Bowen after the received offers that day, but the two five-star recruits also ended up ditching the Irish for Alabama and Oklahoma, respectively, before the end of the recruiting cycle. Five-star quarterback Dante Moore, who was once an Irish lean and signed with UCLA, also received his Notre Dame offer that day.
One of Notre Dame's 23 signees in the 2023 class did receive an offer on St. Patrick's Day: four-star cornerback Micah Bell. But Bell's offer came in 2022 when most of the offers were going to the 2024 class.
The 2024 class Pot of Gold offers have been more fruitful so far. Three of Notre Dame's eight verbal commitments in the 2024 class — tight end Jack Larsen, offensive guard Peter Jones and defensive tackle Owen Wafle — received their offers on St. Patrick's Day last year. Four-star defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain, who committed and since decommitted from Notre Dame, also received his Irish offer that day.
Notre Dame offered at least 65 recruits in the 2024 class on last year's Pot of Gold Day and remains a contender for several of those targets including: RB Anthony Carrie, WR Jeremiah McClellan, WR Jason Robinson, WR Bredell Richardson, DE Elijah Rushing, LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, LB Kristopher Jones, S/LB Tylen Singleton and S Marquis Gallegos.
Positions to expect Notre Dame to heavily offer
Notre Dame will enter Friday with only 27 offers previously reported in the 2025 class. That number will increase significantly as the Irish cast a wider net at nearly every position.
Notre Dame has only offered two tight ends in the 2025 class, so there will likely be plenty of tight ends offered Friday. Wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey has been pretty aggressive offering wide receivers in his short time with the Irish, so more wide receivers should be hearing from him.
Only one offensive lineman has received a Notre Dame offer, but don’t expect a bunch of offensive line offers quite yet from new offensive line coach Joe Rudolph. Notre Dame will likely offer a few new quarterbacks and running backs as well.
Because Notre Dame didn’t have any defensive staff changes, expect the Irish to be ready to offer a lot of players at every position across the defense. The Notre Dame staff was able to do some evaluating of prospects while on the road in December and January, so that work will be reflected Friday.
According to the positions assigned to 2025 recruits in the Rivals database, Notre Dame has only offered one cornerback, one safety, one defensive end, two defensive tackle and four linebackers.
