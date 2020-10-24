Postgame Press Conference & Highlights: Notre Dame 45, Pittsburgh 3
Wide receiver Ben Skowronek caught two passes for 107 yards and a pair of scores, and defensive lineman Kurt Hinish contributed in the Irish's strong rush defense in a 45-3 road victory for Notre Dame against Pittsburgh. Both players and head coach Brian Kelly met with the media following the game.
Below are postgame interviews and highlights from the game.
Head Coach Brian Kelly
DL Kurt Hinish & WR Ben Skowronek (Start video at 1:25 mark)
Highlights: Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh
