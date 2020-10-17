 Postgame Press Conference & Highlights: Notre Dame Fighting Irish 12, Louisville 7
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-17 18:58:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Postgame Press Conference & Highlights: Notre Dame 12, Louisville 7

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Behind 127 rushing yards from Kyren Williams and an overall strong performance by the Fighting Irish defense allowing just one score, Notre Dame (4-0, 3-0 ACC) squeaked out a 12-7 home victory against Louisville (1-4, 0-4 ACC).

Below are postgame interviews and highlights from the game.

Sign up for Blue & Gold's FREE alerts and newsletter

Highlights: Notre Dame vs. Louisville

Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly

QB Ian Book

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

DE Daelin Hayes

WR Ben Skowronek

WR Kevin Austin

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}