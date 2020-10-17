Postgame Press Conference & Highlights: Notre Dame 12, Louisville 7
Behind 127 rushing yards from Kyren Williams and an overall strong performance by the Fighting Irish defense allowing just one score, Notre Dame (4-0, 3-0 ACC) squeaked out a 12-7 home victory against Louisville (1-4, 0-4 ACC).
Below are postgame interviews and highlights from the game.
Highlights: Notre Dame vs. Louisville
Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly
QB Ian Book
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
DE Daelin Hayes
WR Ben Skowronek
WR Kevin Austin
