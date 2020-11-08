Postgame Interviews & Highlights: Notre Dame 47, Clemson 40 (2OT)
Relive the action and hear from Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, quarterback Ian Book and other Fighting Irish players following a thrilling 47-40 victory over Clemson.
Video Highlights
Head Coach Brian Kelly
Quarterback Ian Book
Wide Receiver Avery Davis
Rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Running Back Kyren Williams
