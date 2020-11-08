 Postgame Interviews & Highlights: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football 47, Clemson Tigers 40 (2OT)
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-08 01:05:37 -0600') }} football

Postgame Interviews & Highlights: Notre Dame 47, Clemson 40 (2OT)

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Relive the action and hear from Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, quarterback Ian Book and other Fighting Irish players following a thrilling 47-40 victory over Clemson.

Video Highlights

Head Coach Brian Kelly

Quarterback Ian Book

Wide Receiver Avery Davis

Rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Running Back Kyren Williams

{{ article.title }}
