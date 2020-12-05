 Postgame Interviews & Highlights: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football 45, Syracuse 21
football

Postgame Interviews & Highlights: Notre Dame 45, Syracuse 21

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
After a sluggish start, No. 2-ranked Notre Dame rolled to a 45-21 triumph over Syracuse on Saturday. Check out the highlights from the contest and press conference videos below.

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Highlights

Presser Highlights: Brian Kelly Talks Offensive Line vs. Syracuse, Senior Class

Running back Kyren Williams

Linebacker Jack Kiser

Safety Kyle Hamilton

Tight end Tommy Tremble

Full Kelly Press Conference

Notre Dame-Syracuse Postgame Show With Mike Goolsby

----

