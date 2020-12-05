Postgame Interviews & Highlights: Notre Dame 45, Syracuse 21
After a sluggish start, No. 2-ranked Notre Dame rolled to a 45-21 triumph over Syracuse on Saturday. Check out the highlights from the contest and press conference videos below.
Highlights
Presser Highlights: Brian Kelly Talks Offensive Line vs. Syracuse, Senior Class
Running back Kyren Williams
Linebacker Jack Kiser
Safety Kyle Hamilton
Tight end Tommy Tremble
Full Kelly Press Conference
Notre Dame-Syracuse Postgame Show With Mike Goolsby
